NCP vehicles’ smuggling earning bad name for police, other forces

PESHAWAR: The issue of smuggling especially that of the non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles is earning a bad name for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and other forces supposed to go after the smugglers and unregistered cars.

Two incidents in Charsadda and Peshawar involving police, Customs and Excise departments speak volumes about how the illegal business is damaging the reputation of these forces.

Police Inspector Shahenshah Khan was injured and brought to a hospital in Peshawar when the Excise police officials reportedly opened fire on him on Saturday.

It was said that he didn’t stop his car when signalled by the Excise officials. The Excise authorities alleged the wounded official was involved in smuggling of NCP cars.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mahsud has ordered the deputy inspector general (DIG), Mardan Range, to conduct an inquiry into the allegations against the sub-inspector and submit a report within 48 hours.

The Excise and Taxation Department and the KP Police are also at loggerheads over powers to go after the drug peddlers.

The Excise Department says it should go after the drug business. However, the police argue that it is the job of police to go after the narcotics business.

There seems an agreement between the two forces lately.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Karkhano Market near Hayatabad, police and customs officials clashed with each other after the latter stopped a car coming from Khyber Agency.

An inspector of the customs was reportedly injured in the incident.

Hundreds of NCP vehicles are being used by the officials of the police, Excise and customs departments on the production of chits from one or the other officer after these were seized during different actions.

For many, NCP car is the expensive gift that costs nothing for an officer who wants to oblige seniors, relatives and friends.

“Not only the senior officers but even the junior officials in these departments are using hundreds of the NCP cars after they are ‘allowed’ by their own colleagues,” said a source.

They have also gifted innumerable vehicles to family and friends.

The NCP cars and smuggling have become a stigma not only for police but for other departments and the practice needs to be brought to an end if the bosses really want to improve the image of their force.