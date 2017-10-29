Man kills sister-in-law for delaying meal

LAHORE: A woman was allegedly killed on Saturday by her addict brother-in-law over a minor issue with an axe in Chung police limits.

The deceased was identified as Kausar, a resident of Aman Colony. She had married Javed and they had a 10-month-old baby girl.

Accused Suleman, who had recently divorced his wife, asked her for meal. She got late, to which he picked up an axe and attacked her. She was rushed to hospital where she died.