Sun October 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

October 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Man kills sister-in-law for delaying meal

Man kills sister-in-law for delaying meal

LAHORE: A woman was allegedly killed on Saturday by her addict brother-in-law over a minor issue with an axe in Chung police limits.

The deceased was identified as Kausar, a resident of Aman Colony. She had married Javed and they had a 10-month-old baby girl.

Accused Suleman, who had recently divorced his wife, asked her for meal. She got late, to which he picked up an axe and attacked her. She was rushed to hospital where she died.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement