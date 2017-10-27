‘Pakistan has highest incidence of breast cancer in Asia’

Breast cancer is a very serious health risk for women throughout the world and it is estimated that one in nine Pakistani women develops breast cancer at some stage of their life. The majority of cases in Pakistan are not diagnosed timely because of lack of awareness and cultural taboos that drive women to keep the disease secret.

Speakers made these observations at an awareness seminar, titled “Pretty in Pink”, organised by the Ziauddin University & Hospital on Thursday.

They said around 40,000 women lost their lives every year in Pakistan due to breast cancer, and, unluckily, Pakistan had the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia. The objective of the seminar was to create awareness about ways to prevent breast cancer, highlight the importance of proper medical examination and early detection of this condition in women.

Prof Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, vice chancellor of the Ziauddin University, stated in his welcome address that the Ziauddin University & Hospital was not only famous for its quality education but also for its extracurricular activities, and today’s successful event was a proof of it.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women all over the world and this seminar is an attempt to increase awareness and decrease the stigma of breast cancer with the help of education on symptoms and treatment. We can only stop this disease by educating people about early detection, that it is the best prevention of breast cancer. Ziauddin University & Hospital always takes proactive approach to fight against breast cancer,” he said.

In her presentation, Fauzia Pesnani, HoD, Dr Ziauddin Cancer Hospital (Nursing Services), observed that in developing and underdeveloped countries the main reason for the rising number of deaths was that most of the women with breast cancer were diagnosed in last stages due to lack of awareness and barriers to health services. And now, she said, breast cancer was growing due to the increase in life expectancy, urbanisation and adoption of western lifestyles.

Dr Lubna Vohra, consultant breast surgeon, Ziauddin University Hospital, emphasised the need for screening and early detection of breast cancer. She motivated women by telling them about the factors that influence risk for breast cancer included being a woman, being older, and having changes in breast cancer genes (BRCA1 and BRCA2).

Talking about risk factors of cancer according to the different age groups, she said that the incidence of breast cancer was very high in Karachi and the highest in Asia. Every year 40,000 women died in Pakistan from breast cancer, she noted.

Dr Rahila Usman, radiologist at Dr Ziauddin Hospital, stated that most women could survive breast cancer if it was found and treated on time. And it can only be possible if women start believing in the screening test for breast cancer. A mammogram – the screening test for breast cancer – can help find breast cancer early when it’s easier to treat.

Zohaira Farooqui, senior physiotherapist, discussed the importance of rehabilitation in cancer patients and management of lymphedema in breast cancer patients. She said that the early detection results in better treatment. “We can reduce risk factor of breast cancer with balanced diet, healthy fruits and vegetables, limiting intake of saturated fat, exercise, weight control.”

Earlier, an awareness walk was arranged under the supervision of the chief guest of the programme, Dr Aijaz Fatima, patron-in-chief of Dr Ziauddin Hospital. People from all classes and professions participated in the walk, which was followed by an awareness talk. Breast cancer survivors also participated and shared their journeys: form how they found change in their bodies to breaking the news (cancer) and the entire journey of treatment. The programme was attended by a large number of doctors, nurses, students, staff, patients and their families and members of public.