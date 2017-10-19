Creation of ‘Hazara Electric Supply Company’ soon

ABBOTTABAD: The government has decided to bifurcate Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and create Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO) at an early date to improve the performance of the distribution companies.

In a letter addressed to the secretary, Power Division, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad directed the Power Division that the prime minister has desired that “Power Division shall take up the bifurcation of Pesco and creation of Hazara Electric Supply Company at an early date.”

The letter further said that similar exercise shall be fast tracked in other distribution companies with a completely independent administrative structure in each newly created unit.

According to the letter, the prime minister observed that number of customers and area under command of various distribution companies in the power sector has been on the raise during the last few years.

With a massive increase in power generation and allocation of power to the distribution companies, it would be important to fast track the administrative reforms of distribution companies in a holistic manner.

The letter added that the process can start with distribution companies having unimaginably large area or number of customers like Pesco, Lahore Electric Supply Company, Quetta Electric Supply Company and Gujranwala Electric Supply Company.

It is worth mentioning here that the prime minister has desired to bifurcate only Pesco and create Hazara Electric Supply Company at an early date.