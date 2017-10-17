Addl AG barred from court for slapping cop

LAHORE :Justice Abadur Rehman Lodhi of the Lahore High Court has stopped additional advocate general Khawar Ikram Bhatti, who had slapped a police officer outside NAB court in Rawalpindi, from appearing in his court as a law officer.

Advocate general Punjab office had assigned duty to additional advocate general to represent government in different cases the court of Justice Lodhi. However, after Bhatti’s pictures of slapping police officer became viral, Justice Lodhi restrained the law officer from performing his duty in his court. Bhatti had gone to Rawalpindi on the eve of hearing of a case against Marium Nawaz in a NAB court.

Justice Lodhi through his staff has informed the advocate general officer to bar Bhatti from working in his court, regretting that it is against the dignity of the law officer to hit a police officer. Law officers are employees of the state and not of a political party, he added. Justice Lodhi also directed advocate general office to appoint a professional and non-political law officer in his court.