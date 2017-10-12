Thu October 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Motorcycle diaries

Motorcycle diaries

In continuation of its commitment and determination to continue providing best facilities to the people, the Punjab government has taken yet another revolutionary public welfare initiative. It has recently inaugurated the Free Motorbike Ambulance Service under Rescue 1122 on the special direction of the chief minister of Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. The emergency service is mainly for people living in congested areas where ordinary ambulances cannot reach.

This is a commendable step taken in the right direction. While appreciating this, it is suggested that launching of the free motorbike ambulance service should be given wide publicity through the print and electronic media so that more people get to know about the facility.

M Z Rifat (Lahore)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement