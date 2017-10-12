Motorcycle diaries

In continuation of its commitment and determination to continue providing best facilities to the people, the Punjab government has taken yet another revolutionary public welfare initiative. It has recently inaugurated the Free Motorbike Ambulance Service under Rescue 1122 on the special direction of the chief minister of Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. The emergency service is mainly for people living in congested areas where ordinary ambulances cannot reach.

This is a commendable step taken in the right direction. While appreciating this, it is suggested that launching of the free motorbike ambulance service should be given wide publicity through the print and electronic media so that more people get to know about the facility.

M Z Rifat (Lahore)