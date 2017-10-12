Thu October 12, 2017
Business

October 12, 2017

Telenor Microfinance launches website

KARACHI: Telenor Microfinance Bank has launched a first of its kind website to ensure convenient and transparent donation collection for the charitable organisations through its mobile banking platform, Easypaisa, a statement said on Wednesday. The website titled “Donate Online” will facilitate over 10 leading charitable organisations from across the country, including Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Edhi Foundation, Pink Ribbon, Sahara for Life Trust, Akhuwat, Zindagi Trust, Aman Foundation, Saylani Welfare Trust and the SOS Children’s Village, Development in Literacy.

