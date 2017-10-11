Defence minister calls on COAS at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday. During the meeting, matters related to defence and security situation in the country were discussed in detail, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Prior to the meeting, the minister was also updated on security situation at Military Operations Directorate. Also, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Tuesday visited the GHQ and called on the COAS. Matters of professional interest were discussed during the meeting, another ISPR statement said. The COAS congratulated Admiral Zafar on assuming the command of Pakistan Navy. Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the naval chief laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha. Meanwhile, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at the Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. The JCSC chairman felicitated Admiral Zafar Mahmood on assumption of command of Pakistan Navy, said a statement issued here by the Pakistan Navy's media department.