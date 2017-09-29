MCI, CDA to facilitate Muharram processions in capital

Islamabad :Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) will make elaborate arrangements to facilitate the public gathering and processions during the holy month of Muharram.

Chairing a meeting, the Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said the MCI and CDA will fully cooperate with the Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) and would make available all civic facilities to the participants.

Meeting was attended by senior officers CDA, representatives of ICT and Islamabad Police. The MCI mayor assured the district administration that CDA would fully co-operate and provide all the civic facilities needed during the Muharram days. MCI and CDA focal persons will have close liaison with the District Administration.

The mayor directed the Environment Wing of the Authority to trim trees on the routes of Muharram procession to make passage safe and to avoid any inconvenience. Similarly, he directed to remove the shrubs and clean the nullahs in the vicinity of religious gathering to provide a cleaner environment.

Sheikh Anser Aziz directed to remove hurdles if any immediately on the routes of processions to facilitate its movement. He further added that the street lights on all routes of the processions and at all Imambargahas should be repaired and uninterrupted supply of electricity be ensured by making arrangements of stand by generators to avoid any untoward incident.

He directed the Sanitation Staff to devise a comprehensive plan for cleaning and collection of garbage from the routes of processions and places of gathering/imambargahas to provide healthy and safer environment to participants.

The mayor also directed the Director Municipal Administration (DMA) to constitute special teams to check all kinds of wall chalking or banners with hatred material and if noticed it should immediately be destroyed and such kind of wall chalking or posters should not be allowed at any cost. He further directed to check main holes on the routes and surroundings of the gathering and to ensure that these should be covered properly.

Sheikh Anser Aziz was informed that different wings of CDA have made elaborate mechanism for the provision of facilities to the participants and uninterrupted supply of drinking water will be ensured during Muharram processions. Similarly, teams of street light officials have been constituted to ensure uninterrupted lighting during the procession. The ambulance and fire vehicles will also be ensured and deputed at various places of gathering and along the processions.

He also cancelled the holidays of employees of street light division, Sanitation staff, and water supply during Muharram. Similarly he announced that there will be high alert in CDA Capital Hospital during the Ashura days.

Sheikh Anser Aziz also directed to keep constant liaison with ICT for ensuring the civic facilities during the days of Muharram. For this purpose he directed for the establishment of control room in CDA, which would be functional round the clock. He also said that he will inspect the routes of processions with ICT Administration a day before processions.