Gold surges

Gold rose on Thursday after falling to one-month lows on expectations of a rise in U.S. interest rates this year, while platinum fell to a discount against palladium for the first time since 2001 on waning demand for diesel cars.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,284.36 per ounce at 0127 GMT after it revisited the previous session´s low of $1,280.72 an ounce, the lowest since Aug. 25.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.1 percent to $1,287.00 per ounce.

Palladium hit price parity with its better-known sister metal platinum on Wednesday for the first time since 2001, as demand expectations for the two assets diverge.

Platinum is more heavily used in diesel vehicles that have fallen out of favour since 2015´s Volkswagen emissions-rigging scandal.