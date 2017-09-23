Govt protecting rights of elderly

Islamabad :Pakistan is playing its due role in the promotion and protection of the rights of senior citizens in the world, said Federal Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar.

He said this while attending the 2nd ASEM Conference in Seoul organised by the National Human Rights Commission of Korea. The minister attended the event on the invitation by the Korean government and Secretariat of the Asia-Europe Meeting, an Asian–European forum promoting relations and cooperation among its partners.

He praised Korean Prime Minister Leenak-Yon for his personal commitment to and patronage of the human rights, especially those of senior citizens. The minister said Pakistan had high value, respect and dignity for its senior citizens.

"The guiding principle for the promotion and protection of senior citizens and their fundamental rights, including equality, non-discrimination and special measures for care, are clearly mentioned in the Constitution," he said.

The minister said sharing information on policies to respond to population ageing and cooperation of international community to protect rights of senior citizens would benefit in a larger perspective.

He discussed in detail the problems, remedies, resolutions, strategies, programs and economic needs of older persons. The minister also explained the federal and provincial governments’ efforts, packages, educational measures, security measures, legislation and programmes for highlighting the needs of senior citizens.

He said the measures taken by the government of Pakistan demonstrated its strong commitment to protecting, promoting and empowering older persons and the commitments under the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing and Sustainable Development Goals. The minister thanked the Korean government and Secretariat of the Asia-Europe Meeting for inviting him to the event and showing him great hospitality during the visit.