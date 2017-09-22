Fri September 22, 2017
Business

September 22, 2017

Motorola Moto E4 , E4 Plus launched

Motorola Moto E4 , E4 Plus launched

KARACHI: Lenovo, through its subsidiary, Motorola Mobility, on Wednesday launched the Moto E4 and E4 Plus in Pakistan, a statement said. There’s no shortage of value-tier smartphones in today’s market. Many options include the common, expected features, and quality among these devices can differ. This often means you are left with few options that meet your standards and needs, it added. With a sharp look and major upgrades, they deliver the things you want – all day battery, outstanding display and advanced camera capabilities – at an affordable price, it added.

