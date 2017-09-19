Tevta budget approved

LAHORE :Board of Members (BOM) of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) on Monday approved the annual budget for fiscal year 2017-18 with Rs 6.8 million on the non-development side and Rs 1.8 million on the development.

The 60th BOM meeting presided over by Tevta Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh approved start of classes of first technical university of country at Government Emerging Technologies College, Township and Rs 100 million were allocated for this purpose.

The meeting was told that a purpose built state-of-the art campus of university would be established at Government Technical College, Raiwind Road. The BOM also approved decrease in college fee for second shift in all colleges of Tevta and increase in pay scales of the employees as per Punjab government’s decision.

Addressing the meeting, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said extending technical education was priority of the Punjab government and added it was therefore besides short courses, Tevta was focusing on three-year diploma programme. He said it had been decided to reduce the fee for evening classes in all DAE programmes.