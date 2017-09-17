‘Qul’ of Dr Azhar Amina Najeeb today

Lahore

‘Qul’ of Major (r) Dr Azhar Amina Najeeb will be held today (Sunday), at House no. 168, corner of Street 3, Lane 1, CMA Colony, Lahore Cantonment, at 5 p.m.

Major (r) Dr. Azhar Amina Najeeb, a renowned gynaecologist and social worker passed away on Friday at the age of 90.

She was the wife of Lieutenant General (r) M. Afzal Najeeb and mother of Dr Khaqan Hassan Najeeb.

Khakan Najeeb has been currently serving as director general of Economic Reform Unit in Ministry of Finance from last several years.

She had the distinction of serving in various army hospitals. She later on continued her career in various trust hospitals serving people from far flung areas on a charitable basis. She was trained in UK and a member of the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.