Involving Islam in all matters except life is fashion: SC

ISLAMABAD: Justice Dost Muhammad Khan of the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday remarked that apart from life, involving Islamisation in all the matters had become a fashion. He expressed these views while hearing a petition seeking exoneration of an accused Shamsuddin in a case pertaining to a quarrel. He said that Islamisation found no place in matters pertaining to dealing with fellow beings. He said that the Pakistan Penal Code was ruined by making amendments in it as legal things were being done in illegal ways. He said that lies were told on oath and therefore, the nation was facing retribution in the form of dengue fever, bomb blasts and terrorism.

