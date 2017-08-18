Melbourne retains world’s most livable city crown!

SYDNEY: Melbourne has topped a list of the world’s most livable city for the seventh year running but terrorism and diplomatic tensions are eroding living conditions worldwide, an annual report from the Economist has found.

The Australian city was ranked number one out of 140 cities, slightly ahead of the Austrian capital Vienna, with the Canadian trio of Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary competing the top five. "This is a win for all Victorians, who contribute so much to making Melbourne the best place to live in the world," said Victorian state premier Daniel Andrews.

The survey, released on Wednesday, scores cities on five broad categories: stability; healthcare; culture and environment; education and infrastructure. The Economist’s Intelligence Unit found that medium-sized cities in wealthy countries fared best.

"These can foster a range of recreational activities without leading to high crime levels or overburdened infrastructure," the report said. Major hubs like New York, London, Paris and Tokyo were hives of activity but lost points due to high levels of crime and overcrowded public transport.

More broadly, global stability continued to weaken due to the increase in terror-related incidents world wide. "Violent acts of terrorism have been reported in many countries, including Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, France, Pakistan, Sweden, Turkey, the UK and the US," the report found. "While not a new phenomenon, the frequency and spread of terrorism have increased noticeably and become even more prominent." —AFP