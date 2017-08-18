New Zealand’s Pierce takes early lead in Fiji

SUVA, Fiji: New Zealander Daniel Pierce held a one-shot lead after the first round of the Fiji International at Natadola with a strong performance on the back nine.

Pierce fired an eagle and three straight birdies after the turn to card a six-under 66, marred only by two dropped shots on his final four holes.Fellow Kiwi Ben Campbell and Australia’s Daniel Valente were tied on second at 67.

Malaysia’s Gavin Green had a share of fourth place on 68, along with the Australian trio of Adam Bland, David McKenzie and Peter Wilson.Local hero Vijay Singh, a three-time major winner, was among nine players in 24th place on one under.

Pierce said he started well and gained confidence.“There was a lot of good golf. I didn’t quite finish it off how I’d like to but I’m pretty happy,” he said.“The putter was pretty hot today so I rolled in a few putts from all over the place, which was nice.” —AFP