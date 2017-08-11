Siraj opposes bids to repeal articles 62 and 63

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Thursday said that instead of making attempts to repeal articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, the same should also be applied on judges and generals.

Talking to different delegation here, the top JI leader also questioned as to how the supremacy of the Constitution could be ensured when decisions of courts are not accepted by politicians, says a press release issued by JI.

The JI leader said that his party would strongly oppose any attempt to revoke

articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. Sirajul Haq said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif could not deceive masses by saying conspiracies were being hatched against him and his party.

“How a prime minister who during his three tenures appointed five army chiefs and chief justice and heads of various institutions can say that the was victimised and conspiracies were hatched against him,” he said.

Senator Siraj pointed out that supporters of a dictator like Pervez Musharraf who played havoc with the Constitution twice, were part of Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet and now they have again

taken oath as cabinet members.

He also mentioned that during 70 years since the inception of Pakistan, it

were military generals and two parties which ruled over the country and devastated the democratic system and every institution in the country.

He stressed the need for getting the country rid of politics of personalities to put an end to civilian dictatorship so that basic problems of people are addressed and supremacy of the Constitution and law is ensured.