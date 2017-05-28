Home minister orders steps for foolproof security in Ramazan

Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Khan Siyal has ordered the provincial police’s Special Branch and the Counter Terrorism Department to adopt extraordinary measures to increase intelligence-sharing and coordination with the Range Police across the province to ensure foolproof security during the holy month of Ramazan.

Reviewing the Police Ramazan Contingency Plan, the home department’s spokesman said the minister issued directives to the Range DIGs to ensure an advanced intelligence collection network at all police stations.

"The Advanced Intelligence Collection Units should gather information keeping in view the minimum possible threats in proper coordination with the CTD and the Special Branch to avoid any untoward incident,” Siyal emphasised. He told the additional IGP and other Range DIGs to ensure maximum utilisation of available resources. He said the police should work in proper coordination with the Rangers and other agencies for a peaceful environment.

“All Range DIGs, district SSPs and other subordinate officers should ensure their presence in their respective jurisdictions from the Iftar time to the Namaz-e-Taraveeh. The Karachi DIG Traffic and Zonal Traffic SSPs should also follow these timings,” he added.

Siyal also ordered the city additional IGP and zonal DIGs to conduct random snap checking in different areas of the city, besides ensuring extensive police mobiles and motorcycle patrolling, especially near and around mosques, Imambargahs and open places, where Namaz-e-Taraveeh is offered.