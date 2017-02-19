Fresh milk being sold at Rs80 per litre, SHC told

The Karachi commissioner’s office informed the Sindh High Court on Saturday that fresh milk was being sold at Rs80 per litre in the city and violators were being dealt with in accordance with the law.

Filing comments on a petition seeking action against milk sellers for selling the commodity at prices exceeding the notified one, the commissioner office control room in-charge Zahid Hussain submitted that following the directives of the court, reports from deputy commissioners of all district had been sought.

He submitted that all deputy commissioners had informed that fresh milk was being sold in the city at Rs80 per litre in Karachi whereas violators were being dealt with in accordance with the law. He further submitted that meeting of the committee for determination and fixation of the fresh milk price was fixed on February 20.

The petitioner submitted in the petition milk price had been increased to Rs90 and Rs94 per litre in violation of the notified government retail price of Rs80 per litre.

He also referred to the court order of August 23, 2013 in which the commissioner of Karachi had informed the court that 10 samples were taken from different milk shops and sent for examination to the PCSIR and other laboratories. Of them nine were found to be injurious to human health and unfit for human consumption.

The provincial government had earlier assured the high court that the notification regarding fixation of milk price will be implemented throughout the city.

Provincial law officer Mustafa Mahesar submitted that the food department had sent the draft of Sindh food authority to the provincial assembly, and it would be tabled before the assembly for discussion. He assured the court that the commissioner’s notification on the milk price will be implemented throughout the city.

MPA’s plea

The Sindh High Court directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and others to file comments on petition filed by Pakistan People Party MPA Sania Naz against telecasting of scandalous and defamatory reports against her in electronic media.

The petitioner submitted that electronic media had telecast scandalous and defamatory reports regarding Rangers’ raid at her residence in Lyari and the seizing of arms and ammunition instead of verifying the factual position.

She submitted that raid was not conducted at her residence on July 30, 2015 but the electronic media telecast baseless reports against her which damaged her reputation in the public. She requested the court to direct Pemra to take action against TV channels which broadcast scandalous report against her and direct police and other authorities to disclose cases pending against her if any.

0



0







Fresh milk being sold at Rs80 per litre, SHC told was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187282-Fresh-milk-being-sold-at-Rs80-per-litre-SHC-told/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Fresh milk being sold at Rs80 per litre, SHC told" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187282-Fresh-milk-being-sold-at-Rs80-per-litre-SHC-told.