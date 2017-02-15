International moot on ‘Maths & Physics’ starts at Air University

Islamabad

A three-day first International Conference on Mathematics and Physics (ICMP 2017), organised by the departments of Mathematics & Physics has started at main campus of Air University here on Tuesday.

Renowned scientist Dr. Samar Mubarakmand was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of ICMP 2017. The ceremony was attended by a large number of speakers from leading national and international universities other than participants from different universities, guests, deans and directors of the Air University.

The chief guest while addressing the participants said that ‘Physicists conceives and observe the phenomena but Mathematicians explains how that concept came about and the engineers bring it into reality. He appreciated the Air University’s initiative to organise an international conference which can provide an opportunity of ideas of advance research to young scholars in the fields of Physics and Mathematics. He also admired the Air University’s faculty and management for providing a conducive environment to the students.

Air University Vice Chancellor Air Vice Marshal (r) Faaiz Amir while speaking on the occasion said, “This is the first ever International Conference organised by the Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences and I am feeling very proud and honored by telling you that our departments are progressing day-by-day and leading to heights of academic excellence.” He appreciated the conference organizers for their utmost efforts to arrange a conference of international texture. He also thanked the chief guest of ceremony for his participation and sharing of valuable thought with students.

Dean Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences at Air University, Dr. Asghari Maqsood said, “We expect our graduates to be passionate scientists and engineers who are committed in improving the quality of human life through knowledge and technology.”

The conference will provide a platform for the national researchers to interact with senior international scientists to promote research in their respective fields. The program consists of plenary invited talks as well as contributed presentations in different technical sessions. It is also hoped to have collaborated activities with different worldwide organizations in future.

