Spot fixing

Cricket is one of the most popular games in the world. Unfortunately, in recent years, the sport has been defamed by scandals of ‘match fixing’. This phenomenon has dealt a death blow to the prestige of many people and, more importantly, caused a decline in the popularity of cricket.

At the ongoing PSL, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid – both representing Islamabad United – were suspended after they confessed to meeting a suspicious person at a hotel after the inauguration match between Islamabad United and Peshwar Zalmi on Thursday. While investigation is under way, there are no absolute answers. Why do cricketers sell their reputation, team, careers and country? To tackle this problem, many experts have suggested legalising and regulating betting. Banning players from participating is not going to solve the problem.

Mehak Fatima

Karachi

