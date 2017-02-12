Print Story
Eighth KLF draws literary icons and politicians
KARACHI: Thousands of people, including literary icons, politicians and showbiz personalities, attended various sessions of the Eighth Karachi Literature Festival on Saturday, which was the second day of the festival at the Beach Luxury Hotel.
Visitors took advantage of the weekend and listened to panelists at various sessions with rapt attention. They also showed interest in book stalls set up at the event.