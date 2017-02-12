PESHAWAR: The third woman officer to reach the rank of major general in the Pakistan Army belongs to Swabi district.

Brigadier Mrs Nigar Johar from the Army Medical Corps was among the 25 brigadiers who were recently promoted to the rank of major general. She hails from Panjpir village in Swabi and is the niece of Major (R) Mohammad Aamir, a former Pakistan Army officer who served in the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Maj Gen Mrs Nigar Johar’s father Colonel Qadir also served in the ISI. He and his wife were killed in a road accident about 30 years ago. Swabi has produced a number of male generals, but this is the first time that a woman reaching this army rank also belongs to this district.

