Robbers kill bakery cashier in broad daylight

LAHORE

In another brutal incident of murder with robbery, a cashier of a bakery lost life in broad daylight in the Green Town police limits on Thursday.

The victim identified as Abid, 23, was busy in his work at a bakery in the morning at Omer Chowk. Suddenly, three unidentified suspects barged into the establishment, took security guard of the bakery, staff and customers hostage.

They rushed towards cashier and attempted to take away cash, the victim resisted on which the suspects shot at him. He received bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police removed the body to morgue, collected forensic evidences from the crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses.

A case against the suspects under murder and robbery charges has been registered on complaint of Abdul Majeed, uncle of the victim.

A couple of days before, a taxi driver was also shot dead by suspected robbers on Ravi Road.

In November 2016, five persons were killed on resistance during robbery incident in Millat Park.

kite-flyers: Acting DIG Operations Zahid Mahmood Gondal has ordered police officers to take stern action against kite-flyers and people involved in the business of kite manufacturing.

He said the SHO concerned would be responsible for any such violation. He also asked them to start lectures in the educational institutes about traffic rules.

TRANSFERRED: Inspector General of Police Punjab Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera has issued orders of transfer and posting of five police officers on Thursday.SSP VVIP Security Lahore Zahid Mahmood has been appointed as SSP Operations Lahore, Additional SP Headquarters Lahore Ghulam Mubashir Maiken as SSP Investigations Lahore, Additional SP Investigations Lahore Atif Nazir as Additional Sp Headquarters Lahore, DSP Legal-I Gujranwala Syed Mahmood-ul-Hassan as DSP Legal-I Mandi Bahauddin while the incumbent DSP-Legal Iftikhar Ahmad as DSP Legal-I Gujranwala.

Suicide: A 22-year-old man committed suicide over domestic dispute in the Kot Lakhpat police limits on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Boota, a resident of Kot Lakhpat. He swallowed poisonous pills after exchanging harsh words with his family. He was rushed to hospital where he expired. Police have removed the body to morgue.

GUARD DIES: A 25-year-old security guard triggered the gun accidentally which claimed his life in the Nishtar Colony police limits on Thursday.

The victim identified as Shabbir was cleaning the gun when it went off. As a result, he received bullet injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police have removed the body to morgue.

