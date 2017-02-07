Rawalpindi

Speakers at a conference and rally held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day stressed the international community to help people of Kashmir to get their basic right of self-determination and focus on the Kashmir issue for early settlement, which is the root cause of unrest between Pakistan and India.

They said the establishment of sustainable peace in the region was not possible without resolving this core issue between two atomic nations. The conference and rally was arranged by ex-deputy secretary Public Relations Pakistan People’s Party Punjab Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan in Amn House, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi. The event was attended by a large number of local leaders and PPP Jialas including Sajid Kaleem Kiani, Ch. Banaras, Jibran Gil and others, while a number of people belonging to various walks of life also participated in the rally which started from Amn House and culminated at Rawalpindi Press Club.

Haji Mohammad Gulzar Aawan, while addressing the participants, said the disputes among the illegal occupants and freedom fighters in Kashmir should be resolved prudently according to the will of native people as soon as possible to enable the peace spread over the world.

He said without resolving the core issue of Kashmir, the dream of making peace in the world could not be materialised. “Among the basic problems which the international community has to address are the right of self-determination of the people of the Kashmir,” he added. He further said India should, instead of mounting tension by it un-provoked firing on the borders, initiate result-oriented talks with Pakistan to resolve the issue.

Sajid Kaleem Kiani, Ch. Banaras and other speakers also spoke on the occasion and said the brutal use of force against Kashmiri people and un-provoked border firing by the Indian forces had raised concerns about a new chill in India-Pakistan relations. “Kashmir has been the flash point for three out of four wars the Pakistan and India have fought so far,” they added. The speakers maintained that Kashmiri people had been struggling since 1947 to secure their right of self-determination, which was assured by the UN Resolutions; however, subsequent Indian governments had not only remained oblivious to the UN Resolutions, but also continued to subject the Kashmiris to their reign of terror.

Sajid Kaleem Kiani said the people of Kashmir continued to suffer atrocities inflicted upon them by Indian occupation forces. “This core issue is creating un-rest in all over the world, so the international community should resolve it as soon as possible according to the will of native people if it wanted to establish peace in real sense,” he remarked.

