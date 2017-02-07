Islamabad

Eight FM Radio stations will be set up at the regional headquarters of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) by the end of 2017 to provide media support to the students in their academic pursuits.

This was stated at the annual progress-review presentation meeting of the University’s Institute of Educational Technology (IET) here on Monday. The meeting was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui who announced that all necessary measures will be taken for capacity-building of the staff engaged in students-related services.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said the university would continue to hold professional development’s workshops, enabling its staff to equip themselves with latest knowledge and skill. In the present era of fast-changing scenario, he said only those learning organizations could survive that adopt result-oriented techniques, as per the new developments.

He also spoke about the initiatives he took during the last two and half years for bringing about qualitative improvement in the University’s overall working, particularly in the fields of research and information technology. IET Director Mukhtiar Hussain Talpur in his detailed presentation on the media-supported academic programmes, also highlighted some outstanding achievements of his department in the recent years. It was all due to the support of Vice-Chancellor and the team work, he added.

Special fields were also presented on the occasion to IET’s staff members who had shown best performance in their respective fields. Currently, the University was laying greater focus on providing multi-media’s support to the students in their learning process. FM radio (91.6) is providing educational services to the local students whole of the day Radio Broadcasting Corporation and Pakistan Television are also presenting the University’s educational programs in various disciplines on regular basis.

0



0







8 FM Radio stations to be set up at AIOU regional offices was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184477-8-FM-Radio-stations-to-be-set-up-at-AIOU-regional-offices/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "8 FM Radio stations to be set up at AIOU regional offices" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184477-8-FM-Radio-stations-to-be-set-up-at-AIOU-regional-offices.