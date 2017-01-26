MUZAFFARABAD: Persistent rainfall and snowfall in hilly areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region has created immense problems for natives as landsliding has closed Neelum, Srinagar, Rawalpindi, Abbotabad highways and roads. Muzaffarabad has turned into a pond where filthy water is found on the roads due to clogging of sewerage lines and people are facing severe difficulties while walking on roads due to the ongoing rain.

Moreover, all the valuables and belongings have been destroyed after water entered the houses of different residential buildings and the Muhajireen Camps. Over 0.4 million residents of Khel, Leepa and Athmuqam Neelum Valley and adjoining cities continued to remain confined to their houses for the last 29 days, now facing shortage of food.

Furthermore, the government hospital and dispensaries are lacking medicines and other necessary items to deal with patients and other works, while the land routes leading to Muzaffarabad are blocked due to landsliding.

The residents have slammed the MLAs and local administration for not taking any effective initiative for helping the public and opening the blocked land routes leading to Muzaffarabad. According to the Met Department, major cities and hilly areas of the AJK will receive rains along with snowfall till Thursday night.

