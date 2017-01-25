The Sindh chief minister approved a grant of Rs2.9 billion on Tuesdayfor the development of the infrastructure of Karachi’s industrial areas and their adjoining areas.

During a meeting with a 10-member delegation of the Karachi Industrial Forum (KIF) led by Mr Zain Bashir, Murad Ali Shah said he would release more funds if quality work was carried out before the end of current financial year.

The chief minister told the delegation that he had earlier held a meeting with the KIF and promised to provide the maximum amount of funds to the forum if the latter chalked out a development plan.

He added that on the KIF’s advice, he had revived the Industrial Development Board led by the industries minister so that it could execute government funded schemes.

Shah said the delay was from the KIF’s side because he had still not received a development plan.

Industries minister Manzoor Wassan, who was present at the meeting, said he had held several meetings with industrialists but the development plan kept bouncing from one meeting to another. "

The KIF delegation raised many issues including the revamping of the infrastructure, the cleaning of storm-water drains and sewage pipelines, the upgrading of fire stations in the industrial areas, the provision of water, the relocation of an existing hydrant, the repair and expansion of the existing bridges, and the installation of a water treatment plant. The KIF representatives pointed out that these issues were existing in the industrial areas of North Karachi, FB Area, Korangi, SITE Super Highway, SITE Karachi, and SITE Manghopir.

The chief minister approved a grant of Rs2.9 billion and directed the industries minister to hold a meeting of the Infrastructure Development Board, identify the schemes, approve them and start working under the joint supervision of the industrial areas’ representatives and his department.

Local government minister Jam Khan Shoro said that he had shut down all hydrants in the city except seven.

He added that if the industrialists had any issue with any hydrant, he would wind it up or relocate it. The KIF representatives pointed out the Mashallah Hydrant in Landhi. Shoro said he would order the KWSB to shift it or close it.

The KIF representatives said there was a serious issue of traffic jams at Jam Sadiq Bridge. The chief minister directed the Karachi commissioner to conduct a survey for constructing a causeway at the bridge for heavy traffic and report to him within three day.

The chief minister on the suggestion of the industrialists approved the reconstruction of roads, a drainage system, a pedestrian bridge and security wall in FB Industrial Area. He also ordered the removal of encroachments from the industrial areas and traffic management during the peak hours. The representatives of the KIF included Ziad Bashir of the LATI, Masood Naqi of the KATI, Jawed Suleman of the FBATI, Rasheed Jan Mohammad of the BQATI, Jamshed Ahmed the SSHATI, Asad Nisar of SITE, Akhtar Ismail of the NKATI, and Bin Qasim patron-in-chief Mian Mohammad.

