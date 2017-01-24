Islamabad

The shopkeepers are selling local brands of ‘gutka’, a virtual poison, under some attractive names with most of the customers using this product for joy without getting to know its true identity.

One of the shopkeepers doing business in Aabpara Market told this scribe that the shopkeepers are selling home-made ‘gutka’ that is cheaper in cost and selling it at around Rs2 to Rs5 per packet.

“The bags of ‘gutka’ that carry some attractive names to hide true identity of this product are not placed on display at the front of the shops and generally kept away from view, close to the feet of the shopkeepers on the floor of the cabins,” he said.

He said there are several types of local-made ‘gutka’ but the locally known substance ‘choru’ is considered the most dangerous of all, adding ‘choru’ gets the person hooked onto the substance if he does not get ‘charas’ (marijuana) it is fine, but if he does not get 'choru' he will beg for it.”

According to the data prepared by various medical associations, ‘gutka’, a combination of areca nut, slaked lime, paraffin and catechu along with tobacco, is virtually poison. Promoted as a mouth freshener, this mixture is a combination of 4,000 chemicals of which at least 40 are carcinogenic compounds.

Dr. Asim Hussain said the local administration should get samples of the products being sold at the pan and cigarettes shops and ban all those that can pose threats to the health of the customers.

0



0







Poisonous local brands of ‘gutka’ on sale without any check was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181296-Poisonous-local-brands-of-gutka-on-sale-without-any-check/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Poisonous local brands of ‘gutka’ on sale without any check" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181296-Poisonous-local-brands-of-gutka-on-sale-without-any-check.