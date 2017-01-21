Islamabad

To set up first Foresight Media Lab for strengthening research work through an effective multi-media communication, with new initiatives and ideas, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and ‘Agahi’ - the country partner of the Millennium Project signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), here on Thursday.

The MoU was signed by the Dean Social Sciences/ Department of Mass Communication Chairman Professor Dr. Syed Abdul Siraj and Founder and President of Agahi, Puruesh Chaudhary.

The aim of the agreement is to focus on the country’s challenges and opportunities, through a foresight initiatives and developing better strategies.

AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui who was also present on the occasion hoped that the Media Lab will help revisit the existing strategies and communication via-media to successfully meet the challenges of globalisation and develop new ideas to effectively address socio-economic problems of the country.

Underlying the need of promoting awareness of communication tools, the Vice Chancellor said these should be used for resolving indigenous issues and developing viable strategies in promoting research-based quality education.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui also spoke about the importance of media, as a social institution and said that the AIOU was laying great focus on maximum use of multi-media resources to help its students to have a better understanding of objectives and purpose of study and their specific disciplines to achieve the desired results.

Agahi President Puruesh Chaudhary assured they will provide technical and facilitation support in developing the Media Lab and help generate pool of experts in collaboration with AIOU. She appreciated the AIOU’s rich academic potential for monitoring research programs through the foresight media lab. Dr. Syed Abdul Siraj, while highlighting the objectives of the MoU said it will help develop training programs for media workers in order to improve professional competency.

The MoU was aimed at strengthening Mass Communication discipline and to develop research culture in media studies to meet the country’s Millennium goals. In Pakistan, Agahi is currently on the forefront of devising foresight research and future scenarios work in the country, working with credible experts from around the world.

