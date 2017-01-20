ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, on the request of Sindh government, approved an extension in the powers of Rangers in the Karachi Division for another 90 days, a spokesman of the interior ministry said on Thursday.

The powers have been extended under clause (i) of sub section-3 of section-4 of Anti Terrorism Act, 1997, (XXVII of 1997) and would be effective from January 16. The notification issued by the Interior Ministry reads, “Pursuant to the request made by the Home Department, Government of Sindh, dated 18th January 2017, and in continuation of this Ministry's Notification No. 9/1/95-R (Sindh) dated 16th October 2016, the powers conferred upon Pakistan Ranger (Sindh) in Karachi Division under clause (i) of sub section-3 of section-4 of Anti Terrorism Act, 1997, (XXVII of 1997), are extended for another period of 90 days with effect from 16th January 2017.”

0



0







Rangers powers extended for 90 days in Karachi was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180508-Rangers-powers-extended-for-90-days-in-Karachi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rangers powers extended for 90 days in Karachi" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180508-Rangers-powers-extended-for-90-days-in-Karachi.