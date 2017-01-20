DAVOS, Switzerland: Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympic Games after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday.

Alibaba, which becomes the official e-commerce and cloud services partner, joins 12 other companies - including Coca-Cola and McDonald’s - as top Olympic sponsors.

IOC sources have previously told Reuters that major sponsors pay about $100 million per four-year cycle, which includes one summer and one winter games.

The Alibaba deal comes as Asia prepares to host three consecutive games, with South Korea’s Pyeongchang staging the 2018 winter games, Tokyo the 2020 summer Olympics and Beijing the 2022 winter games.

“This is a ground-breaking, innovative alliance, and will help drive efficiencies in the organisation of the Olympic Games through 2028,” said IOC boss Thomas Bach.

0



0







China’s Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180445-Chinas-Alibaba-becomes-major-sponsor-of-Olympics/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "China’s Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180445-Chinas-Alibaba-becomes-major-sponsor-of-Olympics.