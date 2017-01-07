Print Story
X
-
Painful muscle crampJanuary 07, 2017Print : Islamabad
A painful muscle cramp can occur if you don’t stretch before a workout. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons recommends:
* Stopping any activity that led to the cramp.
* Slowly and gently stretching the muscle. Hold it in that position until the cramp subsides.
* Gently massaging the muscle while stretching it to help it relax.
* Applying heat if the muscle and others nearby are tight and tense.
* Applying cold if the muscles are sore and tender.
— HealthDay News