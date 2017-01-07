A painful muscle cramp can occur if you don’t stretch before a workout. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons recommends:

* Stopping any activity that led to the cramp.

* Slowly and gently stretching the muscle. Hold it in that position until the cramp subsides.

* Gently massaging the muscle while stretching it to help it relax.

* Applying heat if the muscle and others nearby are tight and tense.

* Applying cold if the muscles are sore and tender.

— HealthDay News

