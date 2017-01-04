PESHAWAR: Two wanted terrorists were arrested from Battagram on Tuesday. They were allegedly planning to attack the District Police Officer’s office and other key installations.

The terrorists identified as Muhammad Nawaz and Azizullah were arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Hazara Region. Both terrorists belonged to the banned outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Swat.

The terrorists revealed during investigation they had blasted the Water and Power Development Authority’s main line in Battagram and were planning attacks on other important installations to show that the militant group of Mullah Fazlullah was still active in Swat. A video of the DPO office Battagram has also been recovered from the terrorists.

The terrorists were trained in Afghanistan’s area Kunar where TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah is staying. The suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation. Meanwhile, a police official was killed on Tuesday near his house in Muslimabad when unknown men opened fire on him.

