Chairmen, mayors, deputies administered oath in Punjab cities

LAHORE: The newly-elected chairmen, vice-chairmen, mayors and deputy mayors of district councils and municipal corporations took oath of their offices in different Punjab cities on Saturday.

FAISALABAD: Returning Officer/EDO Education Bashir Zahid administered oath from District Council Chairman Ch Zahid Nazir and vice-chairmen Khalid Pervez, Rana Zulfiqar and Rai Fayyaz at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium while Rajanpur Returning Officer/ADC Tariq Khan Niazi administered oath from Mayor Muhammad Razzaq Malik and deputy mayors Sh Yousaf, Abdul Ghafoor and Amin Butt at Lyallpur Complex.

DCO Salman Ghani congratulated the all public representatives and hoped that they would work for welfare of the masses. Meanwhile, oath-taking ceremonies of seven MCs, Jaranwala, Khurrianwala, Tandlianwala, Mamoonkanjan, Samundri, Dijkot and Chak Jhumra, were also held and chairmen and vice-chairmen took oath of their offices.

MULTAN: District Election Commissioner Ahmad Ali and Returning Officer Rana Rizwan Qadeer took oath from Naveedul Haq Arian for the office of Multan mayor. Deputy mayors Munawar Ehsan and Saeed Ahmed Ansari also took oath of their offices. Dewan Abbas Bokhari took oath of Multan District Council chairman. DC vice-chairmen, Wajid Ali, Rana Shahzad, Malik Sarfraz and Zulfiqar Dogar also took oath of their offices.

BUREWALA: Returning Officer Rana Naveed Ahmed administered oath from newly-elected Chairman Ch Ashiq Arain and Vice-Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Bhatti.

NANKANA SAHIB: Four newly-elected chairmen and vice-chairmen of four municipal committees of Nankana district took oath here on Saturday. Ch Naeem Ahmad took oath as chairman of the MC Nankana whereas Ch Naeem took oath as vice-chairman of MC Nankana. Sheikh Jamil took oath as chairman and Mohsin Bahgar as vice-chairman of MC Warburton. Likewise, Hassan Nawaz took oath as chairman and Malik Hidayat Ali as VC of MC Sangla Hill. Sheikh Rashid Mahmood took oath as chairman and Mrs Zafar Awan as VC of MC Shahkot.

MUZAFFARGARH: The District Council chairman and vice-chairmen were administered oath at Circuit House on Saturday. Chairman Umar Khan Gopang, Vice-Chairmen Abid Mehmood Bhabha and Muhammad Iqbal Patafi were administered oath.

TOBA TEK SINGH: District Election Commissioner Mian Muhammad Aslam Saturday administered oath to District Council Chairperson Ms Fauzia Khalid Warraich and vice-chairmen Pir Akhtar Abbas Kirmani and Irfan Azam Sipra. Fauzia’s husband MNA Khalid Warraich, MNA Asadur Rehman, MPA Pir Ali Babar, DCO Amer Ijaz Akbar and AC Muhammad Shafiq were also present on the occasion. Oath taking ceremonies were also held at Toba, Gojra, Kamalia and Pirmahal TMAs where chairmen and vice chairmen took oath. JHANG: Babar Khan Sial took oath as chairman of the District Council. DCO Ghazi Amanullah, DPO Humayun Masood, MNAs, MPAs, Jhang Chamber of Commerce an Industry president Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, members of press club, elected public representatives, officials of different government departments and other personalities attended the function. Similarly, Sheikh Nawaz Akram took oath of the office of the chairman of Jhang Municipality, Muhammad Rafiq of Shorkot Municipality, Tauqeer Asif of AP Sial Municipality, Chaudhry Aslam of Garh Maharaja and Habibur Rehman of 18 Hazari Municipality. The oaths were administered by returning officers concerned.

PAKPATTAN: Oaths were administered to district council Chairman Pakpattan Mian Muhammad Aslam Sukhera, vice-chairmen Mian Aslam Parvez Hotiana and Pir Israr Zafar Bodla at district council Hall. Tehsil Council Pakpattan Chairman Muzaffar Iqbal and Vice-Chairman Chaudhry Israr Ahmad were administered oath at Tehsil Council Hall, Pakpattan. AC Arifwala Adnan Fareed administered oath to Tehsil Council Arifwala Chairman Syed Muhammad Zaidi Shah and Tehsil Council Pakpattan Chairman Muhammad Afzal Naeem at Tehsil Council Hall, Arifwala.

OKARA: Returning Officer/DO Social Welfare Ayaz Gul administered oath from DC Chairman Malik Ali Qadir Abbas and vice-chairmen Rao Saad Ajmal and Sabahat Nawaz.

The DCO assured his full support for the public representatives. MNAs Ch Nadeem Abbas, Rao Muhammad Ajmal, Mian Moeen Khan and MPA Ch Javed were also present. Likewise, RO Tariq Mehmood took oath from Ch Azhar as MC Chairman and Sheikh Liaqat as Vice-Chairman at the Jinnah Hall. MNA Ch Riazul Haq, MPA Mian Muhammad Munir and others were also present.

JARANWALA: Rai Mustafa Anwar took oath as the chairman and Sh Habib as vice-chairman of the Municipal Committee. RO Khawaja Abdul Wadood took oath from the office-bearers.

VEHARI: RO Mian Azhar took oath from DC Chairman Pir Mohiuddin Chishti at the District Council Complex while RO Mian Asim took oath from the MC chairman at the TMA Hall.

LALAMUSA: MC Chairman Ch Nadeem Kaira and Vice-Chairman Khalid Mehmood took oath of their offices at Ch Zaman Kaira Memorial Hall on Saturday. AC Zulfiqar took oath from the office-bearers. Former Punjab finance minister Ch Tanveer Ashraf Kaira, PPP Central Punjab president Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira and ex-PPP district president Ch Tahir Zaman Kaira also attended the function. Speaking on the occasion, Qamar Zaman Kaira asked the public representatives to provide all facilities to the citizens without any discrimination.

KASUR: A function was organised to take oath from the chairman and vice-chairmen of the District Council Kasur at DPS Hall while another ceremony was held to take oath from the MC chairman and vice-chairman at Baldia Hall MCK on Saturday.

RO Abdul Slam took oath from chairman Sikandar Hayat, and vice-chairmen Malik Ijaz Ahmad and Sardar Aziz. Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Iqbal Khan, MNAs Rana Hayat Khan, Malik Rasheed Ahmad, DCO Ammara Khan, DPO Ali Nasir Rizvi and others attended the function. In another ceremony, the RO took oath from MC Kasur chairman Ayyaz Ahmad and VC Ahmad Latif. Later, Ayyaz Ahmad organised a rally from Baldia Chowk to the shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) and offered Fateha.

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Newly-elected Chairman Sardar Abdul Qadir Khosa and Vice-Chairman Sardar Javeed Iqbal Qaisrani of district council took oath of their offices.

Separately, the oath-taking ceremony of the municipal corporation mayor, Shahid Hameed Chandia and Deputy Mayor Sheikh Israr Ahmed was also held.

