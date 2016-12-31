The Chinese firm hired for road sweeping and garbage collection and disposal in Karachi has assured the Sindh chief minister that it would start its operations in two districts of Karachi - South and East - in the last week of January.

Fan Manguao, the chairman of the Changyi Kangjie Sanitation Group, gave the assurance to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at a meeting held in Beijing, reported a statement issued on Friday.

The company’s chairman said the necessary mechanical machinery to sweep and wash roads and streets and collect dustbins from homes for transferring it to garbage transfer stations has been shipped to Karachi. He added that the machinery would reach Karachi on January 6 and within the next 10 days of its arrival it would be cleared from the port.

“The company will be able to start working by the end of January or in the first week of February,” he told Shah. The Chinese firm will distribute dustbins to each home and then its lifting vehicles will garbage daily and also clear the backlog.

The chairman said the firm would use plastic covers and compress the garbage before dumping it at the transfer station. The chief minister offered the company to install a plant to generate electricity from garbage. In response, the company’s chairman said they were ready for it and were also willing to accept the task of taking garbage from transfer stations to the landfill site. The chief minister was accompanied by local government minister Jam Khan Shoro, industries minister Manzoor Wassan, and transport minister Syed Nasir Shah.

IT industry

A delegation of China’s ministry of industry and information technology held a meeting with the Sindh chief minister in Beijing and discussed the investment opportunities in the IT-sector development. Shah said there were immense investment opportunities particularly in the industrial planning policies and standards to promote development of major technological equipment and innovation concerning communication sector.

0



0







Chinese firm to start cleaning two Karachi districts next month was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175647-Chinese-firm-to-start-cleaning-two-Karachi-districts-next-month/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Chinese firm to start cleaning two Karachi districts next month" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175647-Chinese-firm-to-start-cleaning-two-Karachi-districts-next-month.