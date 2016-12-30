Islamia College University

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (KPEC) on Thursday filed a reference against former vice-chancellor of the Islamia College University and two other officials.

The reference was filed against former vice-chancellor Ajmal Khan, chairman of the Physics Department Dr Naeem Khalid and deputy treasurer Azam Khan for their alleged involvement in corruption in purchase of equipment for the university.

In an official communiqué, the KPEC said it had filed the reference against the suspects in the Ehtesab Court. It alleged that the suspects were involved in massive corruption in purchase of equipment for the Islamia College University in violation of the financial rules of the University of Peshawar 2001.

The KPEC said the suspects were charged with making illegal appointments of non-deserving candidates against the key posts causing losses of Rs32,000,000 to the university.It added that another reference about the affairs of Islamia College University and the involvement of other suspects was expected to be filed in the Ehtesab Court in the near future.

Dr Naeem Khalid, Chairman Physics Department at the university has already secured bail in the case from the Peshawar High Court and was subsequently released. The PHC had issued restraining order directing the KPEC not to arrest the former Vice-Chancellor Ajmal Khan and deputy treasurer Azam Khan in the case. Ajmal Khan had earlier been kidnapped by the Pakistani Taliban and upon his release he resumed charge as the vice-chancellor of the university.

