Moot on ‘Social Sciences Research in Post Modern Times’ opens at AIOU

Speakers call for promoting applied research to serve society

Islamabad

The Second International Social Sciences Conference 2016 inaugurated at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday. The theme of the two-day conference was ‘Social Sciences Research in Post Modern Times.’

On the first day addressing the inaugural session, the speakers called for promoting applied research that helps improving the living standards of the people. They hoped that the academicians and researchers will help the society in addressing socio-economic problems through research-based innovations.

The chief guest at the inaugural session Minister of State for Education and Professional Training Engineer Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman lauded the AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui and his team for addressing the country’s social problems in academic pursuits, hoping that the other educational institutions will follow the same.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, in his welcome address, highlighted the university’s special initiatives taken during the last two years in the social sector. He particularly mentioned educational facilities provided to the jail inmates, visually impaired persons and drop-out girls.

The other speakers who addressed the inaugural session included eminent social scientist Dr. Ijaz Shahfi Gillani and AIOU Dean Social Sciences and Chairman of Mass Communication Department Professor Dr. Syed Abdul Siraj.

The chief guest further said that the government will soon announce a national policy for improving social services in the educational sector.

He also listed the measures that the government was aggressively pursuing for empowering the universities with more development fund and infrastructural support. The HEC’s annual budgetary grant that was Rs41 billion in the financial year 2012-2013 was increased to Rs82 billion in the recent year. About the government’s overall performance, he said it was showing upward trend and proved very effective in overcoming the problems of common man.

The minister appreciated the AIOU was constantly arranging national and international conferences for constructing and disseminating research-based knowledge.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said such event is an attempt on part of the university to provide a platform to researchers and social scientists to share their knowledge and expertise for making their academic input meaningful and productive to improve living-conditions of the people.

He underlined the need of adopting holistic approach towards social problems through scientific way with solution through their relevant research findings.

He said, they have adopted a pro-active approach in promoting innovative ideas particularly in the field of social sciences. In the recent year, they focused a lot on research by undertaking various academic activities and offering a package of incentives to their academicians. The number of research journals was produced by the university on various topics to construct and create new knowledge, relevant to society.

Dr. Ejaz Shafi Gilani in his keynote address spoke in detail about conflicts of pre-modern and post-modern era, as well as new tendencies and approaches in the educational sector. The conference during its two-day working sessions will deliberate upon various topics relating to research on post-modern times and post-modernization and globalization.

The speakers will address and present papers in different parallel sessions on the second and concluding day today (Thursday).

