Basketry — from remote villages to urban market

HYDERABAD: Remote villages in Sindh have abundant artisans, especially women, who utilise date leaves, branches of plants, wheat husk, dry grains, and other raw materials to create wonderful handicrafts that help supplement their family income.

Rahiba, a female artisan from a small village Sanhero wah in Khairpur district, weaves date leaves to make various basketry items for the local market. She began her journey as a traditional basket-maker, but now has learned and adopted various modern skills and techniques to produce new products. She never imagined her skill and painstaking work would be liked in high-end markets.

Khairpur district is known for date palm orchards in Sindh. Besides producing date products, these gardens also attract traditional artisans who use date leaves for their crafts.

For women, basket weaving is an ancient craft which needs naturally grown materials and a few simple tools. Some take this work as a hobby,while others work in groups to make a living.

Earlier, these items used to be made for personal use or as gifts for friends. But now the economic pressures and changing mode of production have forced these artisans to begin using their skill for a living. The skill was transferred from mothers to daughters.

According to artisans, the prices of their products range from Rs20 to Rs7,000, depending on size and craft. In some cases the artisans demand more than Rs15,000 in special orders when weaving larger products, which take more time and work.

Rahiba used to make ordinary mats and baskets with elderly women to contribute a meagre amount in the family income. Those products made from date leaves had a low market value, and she hardly earned Rs1,500-2,000 in a month. She calls those the most difficult days of her life.

However, things changed for her after she received training from government-run Aik Hunar Aik Nagar (AHAN) in collaboration with Danish Centre for Culture and Development (CKU). Rahiba is one of the 250 women who received training from AHAN, which works under the Ministry of Industries and Production.

Now her income has increased to Rs12,000-15,000 a month. Her expertise and skills in the craft of making basketry items is recognised and commended at various platforms.

Many local vendors, and entrepreneurs have approached her for supplying products which help her family live a better life.

Janat Khatoon, who lives in Saddar ji Bhattiyoon Village in Khairpur, is another one of the 250 who took a three-month training course basketry.

“During the training I further enhanced my expertise with new and modern design interventions using vibrant hues in product development,” she said.

Janat is now a small entrepreneur. She looks confident and willing to take her craft to a higher level. This aim is what prompted her to participate in the Craft Exhibition at Lahore recently. During the exhibition, she receiveda good response from visitors and buyers. "Whenever I attend these exhibitions in major cities and display my handmade products, I receive more response from buyers,” she said.

Since she is a trained artisan, having some exposure of promoting her work, Jannat has now started receiving small orders from local shop owners and entrepreneurs. Modern skill learning has made her empowered and financially strong.

Janat is now earning approximately Rs7,000-10,000 per month, and is making her way in the craft business successfully. There are a small number of artisans, who have been trained to promote handmade, traditional and forgotten crafts with value-addition. They are able to attend exhibitions organised in major cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. Through these exhibitions they get orders, which they complete within time and earn a better living.

