Punjab University staff colony Milad committee organised Mehfil-e-Milad in connection with celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). According to a press release, Resident Officer-I Dr Sajid Rashid, secy Milad committee Tariq Mahmood and others attended. —Correspondent

0



0







Punjab University was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173807-Punjab-University/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Punjab University" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173807-Punjab-University.