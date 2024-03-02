Bismah wants women’s league

Pakistani women’s cricket team player, Bismah Maroof, is talking to media in this file image. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Prominent Pakistani women’s cricket team player, Bismah Maroof, has called for a league for women cricketers akin to the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Expressing her discontent over the absence of exhibition matches for women during the ongoing PSL 9, Bismah underscored the importance of providing a platform for women to showcase their skills.

In an interaction with media, Bismah expressed disappointment, stating, “There are no exhibition matches for women cricketers in PSL 9, which is disappointing.”

She highlighted the significance of having a women’s league, drawing parallels with the success of the PSL. Bismah recalled exhibition matches held in the previous PSL season, where foreign players participated, contributing to the growth and recognition of women’s cricket.

The middle-order batter stressed the value of playing alongside foreign players, citing it as a tremendous learning opportunity. “Playing with foreign players provides a great opportunity to learn, and sharing the dressing room also benefits. The skills improve, which is why our results improved after that,” she added.

Bismah Maroof also discussed the upcoming series against West Indies, emphasizing its significance. “The series against West Indies next month is very important. We will try to play according to the momentum created in the tour of New Zealand,” said the 32-year-old cricketer.