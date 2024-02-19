Qalandars hope for improved show against Gladiators

LAHORE: In a highly anticipated match of the Pakistan Super League 2024, the defending champions Lahore Qalandars are set to host Quetta Gladiators at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium on Monday (today).

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi celebrates during the 10th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League in National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi on February 21, 2023. — PSL

Both teams are entering their second match of the tournament, with Lahore Qalandars eager to bounce back after their opening-match loss to Islamabad United. The Qalandars find themselves in a challenging position this season due to the absence of star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who withdrew from the tournament due to a back injury. Additionally, England all-rounder Dan Lawrence is unavailable for the majority of the season as he is part of the Test squad in India.

Gladiators will miss the services of Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the initial part of the season due to national duty. Bismillah Khan has been named as Hasaranga’s partial replacement. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, known for high-scoring encounters, is expected to set the stage for a thrilling battle. A par score in Lahore is around 175, and both teams boast strong bowling attacks.

For Lahore Qalandars, Sikandar Raza emerges as a compelling captaincy choice for this crucial encounter. Raza has been in exceptional T20 form over the past three years, showcasing his prowess with both bat and ball. His off-spin could prove valuable, especially against Quetta’s left-handed middle-order batsmen.

In head-to-head statistics, Lahore Qalandars hold a clear advantage, having won 10 out of the 16 matches. Key players to watch include Sikandar Raza, Zaman Khan, and Fakhar Zaman.

Rilee Rossouw takes over as Quetta’s captain, and the inclusion of Shaun Tait in the coaching staff adds strength to their campaign. West Indian Sherfane Rutherford and Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga are expected to play pivotal roles in enhancing Quetta’s squad.

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Dan Lawrence*, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Lorcan Tucker, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Rassie van der Dussen, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Fayyaz, Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza and Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood and Tayyab Abbas, *Dan Lawrence is partially unavailable

TODAY’S FIXTURE

Qalandars V Gladiators

7:30 pm PST