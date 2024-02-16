Hamza, Nael cruise into ITF juniors semis

This image shows Pakistan's junior tennis player while taking a shot during the ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-1 on February 16, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

ISLAMABAD: Hamza Roman and Ahmed Nael Qureshi continued their surge checking into the semi-finals amid a tough field of the ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-1 following the contrasting wins here at the PTF Complex Courts Thursday.

In what turned out to be an exciting quarter-finals, Hamza Roman (PAK) edged out Zhe Jiang (CHN) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in three sets while Ahmad Nael won his quarter-finals with an easy win against Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) 6-4, 6-0. Hamza will take on top Korean Dong Hyeon in the first semis Friday while Nael’s semis will be against Chinese Kaigaoge Kang.

Results: Boys’ singles quarter-finals: Kaigaoge Kang (CHN) bt Ju Hun Choo (KOR) 6-3, 6-0; Hamza Roman (PAK) bt Zhe Jiang (CHN) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Dong Hyeon (KOR) bt Ivan Makarov (RUS) 6-3, 6-3; Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) bt Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) 6-4, 6-0.

Girls’ singles quarter-finals: Katsiaryna Dubik (BLR) bt Jiazxiaoqi WEN (CHN) 6-1, 6-0; Kira Kalinouskaya (BLR) bt Amna Ali Qayum (PAK) 6-0, 6-1.Boys’ doubles quarter-finals: Dong Hyeon Euom (KOR) & Jiwan Park (KOR) bt Ahtesham Humayun & M. Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-0, 6-1; Jun Hyeok An (KOR) & Ye Chan Choi (KOR) bt Asad Zaman & Shehryar Anees (PAK) 6-2, 6-3; Bilal Asim & Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) bt Hamza Roman & Hamid Israr (PAK) 6-2, 6-3.