Alcaraz says he would pick Paris Olympics gold over French Open crown

MADRID: Carlos Alcaraz will have the chance to win the Olympic tennis title at Roland Garros this year as well as the French Open crown and while he will be gunning for both the Spaniard said if forced to choose he would pick the Paris Games gold.

The Olympic tennis tournament will take place in July, a month after the year’s second Grand Slam on the same claycourts in the French capital. “For me, it’s a dream to bring a medal to my country and winning gold is one of the greatest things that can happen to you in the world of sport,” Alcaraz told reporters in Buenos Aires, where he will defend his title this week.

“This year, if you gave me a choice, I’d say that I will keep the Olympic gold, although I would like to win both. I’m not going to lie.”