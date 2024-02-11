Sultans ready to shine in HBL PSL with regenerated squad

LAHORE: Multan Sultans, the champions of the 2021 edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), are gearing up for the ninth season with a rejuvenated squad and strategic planning.

Multan Sultans' players celebrate the dismissal of Lahore Qalandars' Zeeshan Ashraf (2R) during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP/File

The team, owned and led by Ali Tareen, is set to kick off their campaign at the Sultans Fort, the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium, on 18 February, a day after the tournament commences. Known for their impressive record at home, Multan Sultans have won seven out of eight games played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, creating a formidable fortress for visiting teams. The team has been a consistent force in recent editions, reaching the finals in the last three seasons and securing the championship in 2021.

Ali Tareen, the owner and CEO of Multan Sultans, expressed his excitement about the upcoming season and acknowledged the significant legacy left by his late uncle, Alamgir Tareen. He highlighted the team’s data-driven and analytics-focused approach in building a squad that takes into account the playing conditions at the four venues and the availability of players in future editions.

The team’s strategic moves in the HBL PSL 9 Player Draft included impactful trade deals with Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings, securing players like Iftikhar Ahmed, a sought-after T20 all-rounder, and Faisal Akram, a rising left-arm wrist spinner. The squad boasts a strong domestic core with additions like Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Khan, and Aftab Ibrahim. International players like Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Usman Khan, David Willey, Reece Topley, and Chris Jordan further enhance the team’s capabilities.

Ali Tareen emphasized the team’s focus on addressing the challenges faced in the powerplay and death bowling phases, leading to a well-rounded squad with scorching fast bowlers and versatile spinners. The batting lineup includes established T20 stars like Rizwan, Reeza, and Malan, supported by the firepower of Iftikhar, Khushdil, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Willey, and more.