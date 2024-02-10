Arafat commends Pakistan U19 team despite defeat to Australia

LAHORE: Former Pakistani cricketer Yasir Arafat has showered praise on the Pakistan Under-19 team despite their defeat against Australia in the World Cup semi-final.

Former Pakistan Test all-rounder Yasir Arafat can be seen in this image. — Surrey Cricket Club

Arafat, taking to X (formerly Twitter), acknowledged the team’s exceptional performance and resilience in a low-scoring thriller.

“It’s always very difficult to defend this low target, but what a fight back,” Arafat expressed. “Well done, boys. They played exceptional cricket throughout. Kudos to all the players and support staff.” Highlighting the potential of the young players, Arafat added, “Plenty of future stars in this group.”

In the semi-final clash held in Benoni, South Africa, Australia secured a thrilling 1-wicket victory over Pakistan. Despite Pakistan’s impressive bowling, with Ali Raza taking 4 wickets and Arafat Minhas contributing two, they fell short in defending the target of 180.

Australia’s batting heroes were Harry Dixon (50) and Oliver Peake (49), with Raf MacMillan’s crucial unbeaten 10 runs steering them to the final. In the first innings, Pakistan were bowled out for 179, with Tom Straker claiming 6 wickets. Top scorers for Pakistan were Azan Awais (52) and Arafat Minhas (52).

Pakistan captain Saad Baig said the team was short by 10 to 20 runs. Despite the loss, Baig appreciated the team’s effort, highlighting the brilliant performance of Ali Raza in bowling. “Difficult to accept as a losing team. We were short by 10 or 20 runs. We put in a lot of effort, and we played well. Boys fought really well,” Baig said. “Our bowling was really good in the tournament. As a captain, I am proud to be leading a country.”