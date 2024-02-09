Five matches decided in Karachi Region Senior Inter District

KARACHI: Five more matches were decided in the Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament at various grounds.

The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi. Zone-VI Blues defeated Zone-III Blues by 5 Wickets played at Naya Nazimabad Ground.

Zone-III Whites 244/6 in 45 overs. Adil Hussain 78 7x4 1x6, Rabish Ahmed 65 5x4 4x6, Sami Afridi 47, Amit Ravi 22. Nahnod Ali 2/17, Ali Umar 2/53. Zone-VI Blues 245/5 in 39.1 overs. Zone-VI Blues 245/5 in 39.1 overs. Osama Razzaq 78 9x4 1x6, Mahmood Ali 65 5x4 4x6 not out, M Taha 30. Muhammad Hassan 2/40.

In the 2nd Match at RLCA “G” Zone-IV Whites beat Zone-II Greens by 8 Wickets. Zone-II Greens 162 all out Wajeeh Fawad 64 6x4 2x6, Munir ur Rehman 32. Taaha Ehsan 3/52, Naimat Khan 2/20, Noman Aslam 2/24.

Zone-IV Whites 163/2 in 20.3 overs. Muhammad Afzal 78 11x4 3x6, Abdullah Fazal 53 3x4 4x6.

In the 3rd Match Zone-V Whites beat Zone-VII Whites beat Zone-VI Greens by 4 Wickets at Landhi Gymkhana Ground.

Zone-VII Greens 183 all out in 45 overs. Zaeem Rizvi , Amir Hamza 27, Fayyaz Hussain 22,Zafar Ghanzafar Yar 20, Zafar Ali 20. Waseem Ahmed 2/17, Jam Saif Ullah 2/33, Muhammad Shadam2/42.

Zone-V Whites 186/6 in 29.5 overs. Shah Raza 48, Waseem Ahmed 43, Hasan Khan 42, Ashir Qureshi 27. Zafar Ali 3/59, Shahzad Iqbal 2/58.