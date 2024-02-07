AFP plans to send athletes to Iran for Asian Indoor championship

LAHORE: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) plans to send a handful of athletes to Iran to feature in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship pencilled in for February 17-19 in Tehran.

This image shows athletes during an event by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan. — Athletics Federation of Pakistan Website

According to a source, the AFP is waiting for NOCs from the respective departments of the athletes who are being sent to Iran.

“Yes we are waiting for the NOCs and hopefully the things will be handled after the general elections,” the source said.

The source said that getting Iran’s visa is not an issue.

“They are giving e-visa and we are confident that we will get visas in time,” said the source.

The source further said that the country’s premier sprinter Shajjar Abbas will feature in the World Indoor Athletics Championship which will be held in Glasgow from March 1-3.

This correspondent has seen some athletes training here at the Punjab Stadium who are expected to be sent to Iran for the continental event. However, no proper camp of these athletes has been held and they are training under their respective coaches.

The source said that every effort will be made to ensure the country’s No2 javelin thrower Mohammad Yasir Sultan features in a few events so that he could press for the Paris Olympics seat.

The source said that in March the schedule will come, adding there is also an event in Kazan, Russia, where he can be sent. “We will explore where we can send him,” the source said.

Yasir, also the Asian bronze medallist, is training here at the Punjab Stadium under his coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari.

He will need to achieve the 85.50metre target to qualify for the Olympics.

The country’s premier javelin thrower and the world silver medallist Arshad Nadeem has already qualified for the Paris Olympics.