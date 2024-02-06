Shaheen seeks Amir’s return

LAHORE: Pakistan’s T20 captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has expressed his willingness to explore the return of fast bowler Mohammad Amir to the national team.
Shaheen, who recently shared the field with Amir in the ILT20 2024 while representing the Desert Vipers, acknowledged their successful partnership and indicated plans to discuss the possibility of Amir rejoining the Pakistan side.
“I will talk to Mohammad Amir if he’s available to come back for Pakistan,” Shaheen stated in a special interaction session with fans on social media.
Shaheen highlighted Rizwan’s positive influence on and off the field, emphasising his helpful nature and the team’s collective respect for him, fondly calling him “Jannati”.
Shaheen shared insights into the team’s dynamics, revealing that the players offer prayers together, a practice attributed to Rizwan’s influence.
